Leonard Ford, Jr.

Leonard Ford, Jr., 65 of Mt. Pleasant, IA died Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

He was born September 26, 1953 in Mt. Pleasant, IA the son of Leonard Sr., and Doris Jean Kerfus Ford. On March 9, 1974 he was united in marriage to E. Ann Ewing at his grandmother’s home in Mt. Pleasant. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Marcus Ford (Veronica) of Rome, IA, two daughters, Tiffany Ford of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Amanda Ford (fiancée Frank Garmon) of Hillsboro, IA, eight grandchildren, two great-grandsons, one sister, Janice Carpenter of Mt. Pleasant, IA, two brothers, David Ford of Rome, IA and Randy Welcher of Athens, AL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley McDonald.

Leonard had been employed by Mt. Pleasant Utilities as a backhoe operator until 1993 when his health failed. Leonard had also been employed at Larry Thorton Farms and had farmed throughout his lifetime.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Leonard enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and participating in fishing tournaments. He loved racing his stock car locally at 34 Raceway in Burlington and Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with family meeting with friends from 6 – 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family.

