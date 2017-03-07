Lenten Vespers Service, March 26, 2017, at Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: February 15, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University (IW) will present a Jazz Vespers Service in the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel at 7 pm on March 26, 2017.

Performers include: John Rapson, piano; Ryan Smith, reeds; Chris Dimond, guitar; Blake Shaw, bass; and Justin LeDuc, drums.

The Iowa Wesleyan Broadstreet Connection, in consort with a jazz quintet led by University of Iowa Professor John Rapson, will lead a Lenten Vespers service on Sunday March 26th at 7p in the Iowa Wesleyan Chapel. Professor Rapson arranged ancient chants, some over a six hundred years old, to be sung in English with new harmonic contexts. This concert is free and open to the public to enjoy.

He was inspired by the popular collaborations between the Hilliard Consort and jazz saxophonist Jan Gabarek, most notably in the album”Officium.” The sixty-minute service follows the basic structure of an evening office hour in the Eastern Orthodox, Catholic or Anglican traditions. Instrumental meditations, readings and special music from the choir will intersperse the service music sung by all those willing to participate.

Blair Buffington, director of the event says, “We’re honored to take part in this unique musical opportunity here at IW. Integrating old and new musical idioms in a worshipful manner is part of our continued mission of education and spiritual fulfillment. Broadstreet Connection is thrilled to be working with Professor Rapson. We invite the public to join us for this special worship service.”

For more information to attend the event, visit Iowa Wesleyan’s community calendar at www.iw.edu.

