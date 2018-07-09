Lenore Nau

Lenore Nau, 89, of Tuscola, Illinois and formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 13, 2018, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com