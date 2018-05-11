Lela M. Miller

Lela M. Miller 92, of Wayland passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church rural Wayland with Pastors Nathan and Rachelle Luitjens officiating. Burial will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Friends may call after 3 p.m. at the church on Sunday where the family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sugar Creek Mennonite Women’s Sewing Group or to the Parkview Home of Wayland in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com