Lee County Law Enforcement Project

In an effort to curb traffic fatalities, Iowa State Patrol District 13 will be participating in an enforcement project with the Lee County Sheriff’s office December 9 between 7 am and 4 pm. The primary focus will be on the State Patrol initiatives, Seatbelts, Impaired driving, Distracted driving and Excessive speed. Although the focus of the project will be on the State Patrol initiatives, all violations will actively be addressed.