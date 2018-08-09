Lee County Law Enforcement Investigating Incident at Park

Lee County Law Enforcement officers are seeking information regarding an incident that occurred Wednesday night at Pollmiller Park. An 11 year old girl said she was approached by a man who seemed drunk to her. She said he tried to prevent her from going into a public restroom in a beach area of the park and reportedly asked her to come with him. After briefly persisting he walked away when the girl refused to allow him to touch her. The man is described as white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with a bald head. If anyone witnessed this incident or have seen the man, please contact Law Enforcement officials. They are also asking to see any pictures taken at the beach on Wednesday at or around 6 pm.