Lee County Jail Inmate Dies

Tuesday, the Lee County Jail staff discovered an unresponsive inmate during jail cell checks. The inmate is identified as 50 year old Stacy Lynn Heston. CPR was performed and an AED defibrillator was used on Heston. She was then transported by ambulance to the Ft. Madison Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Iowa DCI is currently investigating the incident with assistance from detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. But no foul play is suspected at this time. Heston had turned herself into the jail earlier in the day to begin a 59 day sentence.