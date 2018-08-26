Lee County Fatal Accident

A Lee County man was killed in an accident Saturday on Highway 61. According to the Iowa State Patrol on Saturday night at about 8:45 Randy Carter of Ft. Madison died in the accident on Highway Business 61. Carter was driving a pickup and stopped at the mailboxes on the West side of the highway. He attempted to drive across both lanes to enter a private drive but failed to yield to a southbound vehicle. His truck was hit by the second vehicle and came to rest in the median. The initial report from the State Patrol did not identify the driver of the second vehicle.