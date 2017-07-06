Lee County Fair Royalty

The 2017 Lee County Fair Queen is Erin Anderson, the daughter of Katie and Jerry Bentler. Erin will be a junior at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

First Runner Up is Olivia Hoenig, the daughter of Terry and Jenny Hoenig. She attends Southeastern Community College. She was also selected Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.

Second Runner Up is Brooklyn Pardall. She attends Central Lee and her parents are Eric and Stacie Pardall

The 2017 Junior Fair Queen is Olivia Tenent. She is the daughter of Terri and Gavin Tenent and attends Central Lee.

First Runner Up is Chloe Hoenig, daughter of Terry and Jenny. She attends Ft. Madison schools and Second Runner Up is Abby Dingman, daughter of John and Tracy Dingman. She attends Holy Trinity.