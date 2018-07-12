Lee County Brownfield Ag Youth Awards

KILJ Radio made two special presentations during the Lee County Fair opening ceremonies. Each year at this time Brownfield Ag News, of which KILJ is a long time affiliate, sponsors the Ag Youth awards. Brownfield, KILJ and Farm Credit Services partner to support local youth by choosing two recipients and making this presentation. The award is presented to a young lady and a young man recognizing them for their various accomplishments whether those be in school, 4H, or other areas of interest. But also for the leadership they have shown. A belt buckle award and a Wal Mart Gift card for their 4H clubs is presented to each receipient.

This year one of our award winners is Madison Mohrfeld. She is the daughter of Sara and Brian Mohrfeld of Wes Point. Madison has been in the show ring since she was in 4th grade. She showed pigs her first three years in four H and started showing beef in 7th grade as well as pigs. In both 2016 and 2017 she showed the Grand Champion Market Steer and received other awards at the fair with her swine and in the beef derby. She is currently the 4H County Council president and over the years has given many hours of her personal time volunteering at the fair. Madison graduated this past spring from Holy Trinity Catholic School and will attend Iowa State University in the fall and plans to major in either agri business or nutritional science.

Our second recipient is Cole Moeller, also of West Point. His parents are Liz and Terry Moeller. Cole graduated this spring from Central Lee High School and plans to attend Black Hawk East in Kewanee, Illinois. Cole is a member of FFA and 4H, serving on the 4H County Council and volunteered over 35 hours at the Iowa State Fair as State 4H Council Member. Cole has also earned several honors like Outstanding Lee County 4H member, and awards for leadership in 4H and FFA. Like Madison, Cole shows cattle and swine in addition to volunteering many hours at the Lee County Fair.