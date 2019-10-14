Lee County ATV Accident

Written by Theresa Rose on October 14, 2019

The Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated an ATV accident Saturday at about 7:30 pm at 2461 Carbide Lane.  Dispatch advised the ATV had rolled in the woods and there were injuries.  Responders were also made aware the injured party was being transported to a nearby house.  That person was identified as Dale Hagmeier.  Two other people, also on the ATV, said the vehicle rolled when they tried to drive out of a ditch.  They jumped clear but the ATV rolled on top of Hagmeier. Hagmeier was taken by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital.