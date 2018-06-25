Lee County Accident

Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated a two vehicle accident Saturday at about 3 pm. The accident occurred at the intersection of Hwy 218 and 310th Street. Leon Hutcherson was driving in an erratic manner that authorities say caused the collision. Shirley Larrimore of Marion, Iowa was attempting to make a right turn at the intersection when her vehicle was struck from behind by the Hucherson truck. The truck then spun out and came to rest in the north bound lanes on the other side of the roadway. Both drivers were injured. Hucherson was cited for operating a vehicle in a reckless, erratic, careless, negligent manner, no drivers license, faiure to maintain control, failure to show proof of security against liability and fraudulent use of registration.