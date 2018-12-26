Lee County Accident Reports

The Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred at 10:15 Christmas morning in the 3500 block of Argyle Road. Lisa Bryant of Mount Pleasant said she was driving south when her vehicle hydroplaned and went sideways, off the road and into the ditch. The vehicle rolled about two times before landing the wheels. The airbags deployed but the drive was wearing her seat belt and advised she wasn’t injured.

December 24 at 8 pm the Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated an accident near the intersection of HWY 16 and 295th Avenue. Christopher Holmes was driving east on 16 when his vehicle went off the roadway. The vehicle continued thru the ditch until it hit an embankment causing it to go airborne. It landed back on the Hwy in the westbound lane of traffic. Holmes was taken to the Ft. Madison Community Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. OWI charges are pending.

Saturday at 10:23 pm Katherine Bird of Mt. Pleasant lost control of her vehicle in the 3400 block of Hwy 218 in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s office was responding to a report of a reckless driver when dispatch received a call that the vehicle had gone into the median. Bird said she fell asleep while driving. She was cited for failure to maintain control.