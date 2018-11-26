LCHD Offers Gatherings to Assist with Coping with the Holidays

The Lee County Health Department Hospice Tree of Love Gatherings will focus on relaxing, connecting, and listening during the holiday season. The gatherings will take place the Wednesdays in December – 5th, 12th, and 19th – from 2:00-3:00pm around the LCHD Tree of Love in the lobby of LCHD (#3 John Bennett Drive, Fort Madison). The gatherings are free and open to the public.

“This is a new program that LCHD has created with our staff, hospice chaplain, and music therapist,” states Michele Ross, LCHD Administrator. “Many have had to learn new holiday traditions after a loss of loved one, and we would love for people to take advantage of these events to learn and share about coping with the holidays.”

In the December 5th “Relax” session the focus will be on relaxation and comfort skills lead by LCHD Massage Therapist Julie Schneidet, and a short candlelight ceremony will be held. For the “Connect” session on December 12th, LCHD Hospice Chaplain Larry Wallingford will share information connecting with loss loved ones and coping during the holidays. There will also be time for individuals to share their own experiences, and place pictures on the Tree of Love with the ornament for their loved one. Lastly, on December 19th, during the “Listen” session LCHD Music Therapist Denise Coovert will share how music heals, and will share holiday music.

The sessions take place in conjunction with the LHCD-Hospice Tree of Love which allows people to support hospice through ornaments in honor/memory of loved ones. Purchase of an ornament is not required to participate in the Tree of Love Gatherings. “We hope to bring people together to share and support each other during the holiday season,” adds Ross.

The public can attend one or all the sessions. A RSVP is not necessary, but appreciated. If you have any questions about the Tree of Love Gatherings please call LCHD at (319)372-5225 or (800)458-6672.