Lawrence Monroe Lingenfelter

Lawrence Monroe Lingenfelter, 96, of rural Lockridge passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard at the Lambirth Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Lambirth Cemetery and or to the Living Water Farms Christian Camp in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements