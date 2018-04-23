Lawrence “Larry” Lowary

Lawrence “Larry” Lowary, 77, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 4:40 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa.

Born on April 13, 1941, in West Point, Illinois, the son of Virgil Edward and Bertha Mary (Daman) Lowary. On October 12, 1991, he married Arlene Helmick in Keokuk, Iowa. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2012.

Survivors include two sons: Carl (Elizabeth) Lawary of Atlanta, Georgia and Richard (Claudette) Lowary of Fernandina Beach, Florida; one daughter: Sheryl Appleget of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four sisters: Charlotte Galant of Shelby Township, Michigan, Darlene (Arnie) Becerra of Fort Madison, Iowa, Betty Simmons of Keokuk, Iowa and Lillian Graber of Carthage, Illinois; three brothers: Clarence (Joyce) Lowary of Fort Myers, Florida, Leland (Mary) Lowary of Astoria, Illinois and Lester Lowary of Keokuk, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Arlene; three sisters: Shirley Kay, Sharon Lowary and Ruth Porter and two brothers: Jerry Lowary and Terry Lowary.

Larry was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as a construction supervisor. Larry enjoyed country music, hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and canning. He loved his kids, grandkids and family. Most of all he loved his dog “Lady Bug”. Everyone called Larry “Smiley” because he always had a big smile on his face at all times.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Chaplain David Grimm officiating.

Burial will be at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa with full military rites.

A memorial has been established in his memory for the Keokuk American Legion.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.