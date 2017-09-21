Lawrence Edward “Larry” Schinstock

Lawrence Edward “Larry” Schinstock, 62, of rural Salem, passed away at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Born August 28, 1955 in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Edward and Rosanna (Stohlmeier) Schinstock. On July 20, 1979 he married Sue Hoenig at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Sue of rural Salem, Iowa; one daughter: Jennifer Schinstock (Jarred Recker) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one son Phil (Amanda) Schinstock of West Point, Iowa; one granddaughter: Emery; three brothers: Dale (Terri) Schinstock of Urbandale, Iowa, Ken Schinstock of Salem, Iowa and Randy (Sharon) Schinstock of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; one sister: Kathy (Wayne) Walljasper of St. Paul, Iowa; one aunt: Sister Dorothy Stohlmeier and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joan Margaret.

Larry did carpentry work and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the Houghton Knights of Columbus Council #3905. He enjoyed carpentry work, camping, attending National tractor pulls, family and especially being a grandpa.

Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Houghton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St John’s Catholic Church or the Make a Wish Foundation.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzlynkfuneralhome.com