Law Enforcement Looking for Burglary Suspect

On September 27, 2019, at approximately 1:30AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the New London Police Department, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department had responded to a residential burglary that had taken place earlier in the night, in the 1900 Grid of 170th Street, north of Mount Pleasant where three suspects fled from officer’s on scene. While all units were on scene, the Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving by in the area, to ascertain if they were involved with the burglary. The vehicle fled. A short time later, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at the intersection of 160th Street and Marsh Avenue. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle traveled northbound on Marsh Avenue, at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle came to the intersection of 150th Street and Marsh Avenue, it attempted to make a left turn onto 150th Street. The vehicle lost control, due to the high rate of speed, and crashed into the ditch on the north side of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot from the scene. A subsequent search was conducted, but the driver was not located. The vehicle was a black, 2000, Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

After an investigation, it was found that the driver of the vehicle was Craig Allen Kogel (36 years of age) of Ottumwa, Iowa.

Warrants have been applied for on several charges. The charges include driving under suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain control, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to obey a stop sign.

Anybody with information the whereabouts of Craig Kogel, are asked to contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.