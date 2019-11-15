LaVonne Klopfenstein

LaVonne Klopfenstein, 90, of Winfield passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Following a private graveside service, all friends and family are invited to the Winfield United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 for a time of food and fellowship.

LaVonne Sexauer was born on July 5, 1929 in Ankeny Iowa the daughter of H.M and Cora (Cornwell) Sexauer. She graduated from Ankeny High School and attended Iowa State University. On September 10, 1948 LaVonne was united marriage to Phillip L. Klopfenstein.

LaVonne was dedicated to her family. When she wasn’t attending children and grandchildren’s events she could be found playing bridge and pinochle with her friends, gardening, or watching over the farm. She loved spending time in the kitchen sharing recipes and new twists on old favorites. She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan, having many family ties to ISU.

She was a member of the Winfield United Methodist Church and Church Circle volunteering her time in a variety of ways. She was also a member of T.T.T. Chapter P, Amitie, Crooked Creek Neighborhood Club and the “Granny Clan”.

LaVonne will be deeply missed by her sons; Steve (Dixie) Klopfenstein of Winfield, Kim (Laurie) Klopfenstein of Winfield, Ned (Mee-Sook Kim) Klopfenstein of Moscow, Idaho, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Lavonne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother Harvey (Evelyn) Sexauer, and her sisters Edith Bruce and Myrtle Sexauer.