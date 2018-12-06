Laverne Boeding

Laverne M. Boeding, 99, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 7:26 a.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the West Point Care Center in West Point.

Born September 21, 1919, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of William and Genevieve (Kramer) Watznauer. On June 24, 1941, she married Paul Boeding in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1999.

Survivors include her four daughters: Carol (Ralph) Pranger of Clarksville, Tennessee, Diane (Robert) Ranck of West Point, Iowa, Joyce Schwenker of Burlington, Iowa and Judy (Kent) Frueh of Castle Rock, Colorado; one son: D.J. Boeding of Fort Madison, Iowa; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Floyd (Doris) Watznauer of Fort Madison, Iowa and Raymond (Marilyn) Watznauer of West Point, Iowa; two sisters: Rita Miller of Burlington, Iowa and Vera (Richard) Boeding of West Point, Iowa. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul; her parents; three brothers, five sisters and one grandchild.

Laverne was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society of the church where she had served as past President. She enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzling, dancing, making strawberry preserves and grape jelly to give to her family. Laverne especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in her memory for West Point Fire and Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.