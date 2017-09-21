Laurie L. Moore

Laurie L. Moore, 53, of Salem, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Henry County Health Center Emergency Room in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Visitation, with family present, will be held for two hours, from noon until 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., that same day, Sunday, at the Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Mixon officiating. Following the service Laurie will be cremated. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 5, 1963, in Independence, IA, Laurie Lee was the daughter of Richard Lee and Rosemary Ann Fernau Geary. She was a 1981 graduate of Oelwein High School. On June 17, 2011, she married Sean G. Moore in New London, IA.

During high school, Laurie was a cook at Country Cottage in Oelwein. In the mid-eighties, she moved to the Mt. Pleasant area. She then worked at Motorola as a production worker in the warehouse. Currently Laurie was employed by MacKay Mitchell Envelopes.

Camping and fishing with her grandchildren was Laurie’s favorite pastime. She spent many happy hours boating with her husband, Sean. She loved to cook and had a vegetable garden. Laurie was a huge Vikings fan. She enjoyed taking walks, Christmas shopping, and the holidays. Her cat, Tux, was a close companion.

Along with her loving husband, Sean, of Salem, IA, Laurie is survived by two sons, Cassidy (Carrie) Moyle of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Sean D. (Rachel) Moore of Goodrich, MN; and three daughters, Katie (Kyle Neff) Moyle of Marion, IA, Amanda (Dusty) Young of Donnellson, IA, and Casidi (Kyler) Klopfenstein of New London, IA; her mother Rosemary Geary of Oelwein, IA; and a sister, Angela Geary of Oelwein, IA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Willie, Faith, Raylee, Mikey, Ashton, Keelyn, and Bentley, along with nieces and nephews.

Laurie was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Richard Geary, Jr.; and a nephew Michael Hogan.