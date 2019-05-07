Laura D. Hollingsworth

Laura D. Hollingsworth, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence.

The funeral service for Ms. Hollingsworth will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 10 at the Grace Community Friends Church, 1105 E. Henry Street, Mt. Pleasant. Pastors Debra Savage and Linda Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call to greet the family 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the Church. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfunerallhome.com

Laura Diane Hollingsworth was born July 20, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was the daughter of Elmont Eugene and Patricia Kathryn (Linnane) Hollingsworth. She lived her growing up years in communities in the Midwest. She has been a resident of Mt. Pleasant for the past 11 years.

Laura graduated from Harding High School in St. Paul, MN, and received her Associates Degree from Colorado Technical University. She lived for a time in Austin, TX, where Laura was a Firefighter and EMT. After moving to Mt. Pleasant, she worked as a cashier in convenience stores in the area. In recent years, she was a full time care giver for her daughter. After her daughter’s passing last August, she recently returned to the working field at Wal-Mart.

Those thankful for sharing in Laura’s life include her son, Jason Michael Hollingsworth of Burlington; her parents, Elmont and Patricia Hollingsworth of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Michael Elmont Hollingsworth of Minneapolis, MN; 2 grandchildren – Brian and Kasy Hollingsworth and nieces and nephew – Vanessa, Jackie and Tim.

Her daughter, Jennifer Hollingsworth, precedes Laura in death.