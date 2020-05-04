Latest Virus Numbers in Iowa

According to IDPH, an additional 9 deaths were also reported, 378 are currently hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 59 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 9 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.