Latest Update on Music Boosters Auction

So far the Mount Pleasant Music Boosters have received 3 bids, $500, $100, & $50 for the four fabulous auction packages for the October 22, All Bands Night. Last bids will be accepted this Friday, October 18 at 5 PM. To place a bid send email to mtpmusicboosters@gmail.com with your name, your contact phone number, and your bid amount.

This auction is an effort to raise money lost with the cancellation of the annual Marching Band Invitational. The top four bids will win the following:

*1 reserved parking space

*4 reserved prime location seats in the bleachers

*1 soft-sided cooler with beverages & snacks

*1 blanket

Thank you for your support!