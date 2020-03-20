Latest from the Iowa Governor’s Office

A state public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The governor’s office and the Iowa Department of Public Health will be transitioning to mid morning updates as testing capabilities have expanded.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 6 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 44 positive cases. 642 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to IDPH, three individuals reside in Polk County, one adult 19-40, one middle aged adult 41-60, and one older adult 61-80. One adult 19-40 living in Muscatine County, one middle aged adult 41-60 living in Dubuque County; and one adult 19-40 living in Johnson County is an adult in. Two additional non-residents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa healthcare facilities for COVID-19.