Latest COVID-19 Numbers as of Sunday, May 24

Saturday, the state of Iowa was notified of 419 deaths and 16,767 positive cases of COVID-19. Sunday there are now 17,213 confirmed positive cases and 449 deaths. Henry County went to 57 positive cases with the announcement of 8 positives confirmed at West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant. On Sunday Henry County had 59 cases. There are 334 cases confirmed in Louisa county, 179 in Washington County, 54 in Des Moines County, 21 in Lee County, 15 in Jefferson County and 8 in Van Buren County.