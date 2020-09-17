Last Chance for Small Businesses to Apply For Utility Assistance

There is still money available as very few Mount Pleasant businesses that have applied. Please take look at this grant designed to help you during this difficult time.

ASSISTANCE FOR IOWA SMALL BUSINESSES & NONPROFITS

Governor Reynolds has allocated federal CARES Act funds to assist small businesses and nonprofits economically impacted by COVID-19. The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention Program will provide short-term relief to eligible small businesses and nonprofits that face significant hardship in the payment of utility bills for service provided during the months of disruption to their business.

AVAILABLE UTILITY BILL ASSISTANCE

Electric and natural gas utility bill assistance for four months of electric or natural gas service provided between March 17, 2020 and October 15, 2020, 2020. Request for assistance must be for a minimum of $400 for natural gas and electric service charges combined, but may not exceed $7,500.

Financial assistance can only be applied to an applicant’s utility bills. The applicant’s utility service provider will receive a payment from IEDA, which will be credited to the applicant’s utility account.

Apply here – https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/Business/energy-recovery