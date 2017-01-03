Larry “Whit” Whitaker

Larry “Whit” Whitaker, 78, of Danville, died January 2, 2017 at New London Specialty Care. The memorial service will be Friday, January 6 at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family receiving friends from 10:00 until the time of the service. Pastor Michael Hess will officiate. According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded with inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery, Morning Sun, at a later date.

A memorial has been established.