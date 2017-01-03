Larry “Whit” WhitakerWritten by Theresa Rose on January 3, 2017
Larry “Whit” Whitaker, 78, of Danville, died January 2, 2017 at New London Specialty Care. The memorial service will be Friday, January 6 at 11:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family receiving friends from 10:00 until the time of the service. Pastor Michael Hess will officiate. According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded with inurnment at Elmwood Cemetery, Morning Sun, at a later date.
A memorial has been established.