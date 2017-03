Larry W. Miller

Larry W. Miller, 72, New London, died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at New London Specialty Care.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 10 at Elliott Chapel, New London.

Pastors Rod Cooper and Nathan Cooper will officiate.

Visitation will begin at noon Thursday, at the chapel with the family present to greet friends from

5:00 – 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice.