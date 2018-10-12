Larry Rodruck

Larry Wayne Rodruck age 75 of Winfield passed away Wednesday October 10, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on July 9, 1943 to Harold “Bill” and Mary (Sams) Rodruck. He was a 1961 graduate of Winfield High School. He enlisted in the Army Reserves in August of 1964. On November 18, 1967 he married the love of his life, Susan Frances Thurley. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this last November; she died July 6, 2018. He owned and operated Rodruck Trucking for many years. Later he drove for Wal-Mart, retiring after 27 years. After retirement he loved his time driving for Carl Davis. He enjoyed attending the many activities of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Wendy (Mike) Harbison, Mark (Micki) Rodruck, Tom Rodruck and Joe Rodruck; six grandchildren, Mikey, Kayla, Lilly, Maddy, Drew and Trent; and one great-grandchild Noah. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his wife Susan.

Larry was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.

The funeral service will be Tuesday October 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dottie Halverson and Rev. Neil Cross officiating. Interment will be at the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery . Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield. A general memorial has been established.