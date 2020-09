Larry Ray Stevens

Larry Ray Stevens, 65, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Scott Township Cemetery in Winfield. Friends may call after 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. A memorial has been established to Every Step Hospice in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

