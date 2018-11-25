Larry Keith Meyer

Larry Keith Meyer, 73, of Wayland, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Wayland Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at North Hill Cemetery in Wayland. Visitation will be held Monday, November 26 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at Wayland Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Wayland Mennonite Church, North Hill Cemetery Association, and Hospice of Washington County. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Larry was born October 11, 1945 in Mt. Pleasant, IA to Harold J and Aldine (Sutter) Meyer. He attended school at Wayland School. After school he was employed at Wayland Feed Service. In 1966, he went to Denver, CO to do two years of 1-W Service. Larry came home in 1968 to the family farm where he started farming with his father and brother. He married Patricia Johnson on February 8, 1969 in Swedesburg, Iowa. Larry was an active member of Wayland Mennonite Church where he was a member of the Faithful Followers Sunday School class. He was involved in many community activities including the Wayland Lions Club where he was recently honored as a 40-year member, President of North Hill Cemetery Association, Wayland Antique Tractor Club, WayMar Board, and a 30-year member of the Henry County Cattlemen’s.

Larry enjoyed his life of farming. He loved spending time on the farm, attending coffee club, playing cards, attending car shows and auctions, and spending time with family and friends.

Larry will be deeply missed by his wife Pat, sons Jay (Rachel) and Ryan of Wayland, and daughter Amy (Todd) Mente of Tipton; grandchildren Kyler, Brodie, Adalyn, Joel, and Sam Meyer, and Addison and Avery Mente. He is also survived by his brother Stanley (Kathy) Meyer of Wayland and sisters-in-law Janice Peterson of Burlington and Joan (Lee) Montei of Arizona.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rodney and LeRoy, sister-in-law Janie Meyer and brother-in-law John Peterson.