Larry Allen Smith, Sr.Written by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2017
Larry Allen Smith, Sr., 59, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.
A celebration of life for Larry Smith will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 6 followed by a memorial funeral service at 1:30 PM at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Paul Miller of the Bible Missionary Church will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
