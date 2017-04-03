Larry Allen Smith, Sr.

Larry Allen Smith, Sr., 59, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.

A celebration of life for Larry Smith will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 6 followed by a memorial funeral service at 1:30 PM at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. Pastor Paul Miller of the Bible Missionary Church will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for a future decision. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com