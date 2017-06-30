Lance Hugh Giberson

Lance Hugh Giberson, 77, of Mission, Texas, formerly of Bonaparte, IA, passed away at 5:00 A.M. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, Texas. He was born January 24, 1940, in Mt Pleasant, Iowa to Thomas Hugh and Helen Pauline (Kirk) Giberson. He married Gloria J. Holtkamp on November 6, 1960, in Houghton, Iowa. He was a member of Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

He is survived by: wife Gloria Giberson of Mission Texas, one son, Richard of Waukesha, Wisconsin, one daughter Shari Spilman (Don) of Ottumwa, IA, one grandson, Chase Spilman, one sister, Diane Byers, one brother-in-law, Joseph Byers of Naples, Florida, and one sister-in-law, Sharon Reno of Burlington, IA. He was preceded in death b y his parents and one brother-in-law.

Lance drove several kinds of trucks for a living. He farmed for several years. He had his own business. For 10 years, he had his own dairy distributing business and later worked for Swiss Valley Dairies for about three years. He enjoyed camping for many years and liked going to car and RV lots. He spent time with his three dogs and everyone knew he could out talk almost anyone.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held Saturday July 8, 2017, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be held immediately preceding the service beginning at 9:30 A.M. Memorials for the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society may be left at the church or mailed to Gloria Giberson, PO Box 325, Bonaparte, IA 52620. Pedrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.