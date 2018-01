KRIEGER-COBLE WITH THE L.A. RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams football team has signed 10 practice squad players to futures contracts. One of those signed is former Mt. Pleasant Panther and Iowa Hawkeye Henry Krieger-Coble.

Futures contracts are essentially an agreement between the player and team that secures the player’s rights heading into the offseason program. The contracts become official at the start of the new league year — which this year is on March 14.