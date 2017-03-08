Kindergarten and Preschool Parent Orientation Meetings

WACO is updating the 2017-2018 preschool listing. If you have a child, or

know of a child who would like to attend the WACO district and is currently 5

years of age or younger, please call WACO Elementary office at 319-658-2931.

Informational letters will be mailed to families on our records. Please be sure to

call in your child’s information so they may be added to our class and contact

list.

Kindergarten Class of 2030 Parent Orientation

Elementary library in Crawfordsville

Monday, April 3, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Preschool Class of 2031 Parent Orientation and pre-registration

Elementary lunchroom in Crawfordsville

Monday, April 3, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Kindergarten and Preschool Parent Orientations are for parents/guardians

only . We ask that you do not bring your children to this event.

Peek at Preschool (student days) will be held the mornings

WACO Elementary School.

Wednesday, May 17th and Thursday, May 18th

WACO Eleme ntary office at 319-658-2931.

###