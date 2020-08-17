Kimberly Sue Pierce

Kimberly Sue Pierce, 62, of Lockridge, died Friday, August 15, 2020 at the Parkview Care Center in Fairfield.

Per Kim’s request, no service will be held. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Kim was born April 7, 1958, the daughter of Sheryl Crouch. She married Edward Pierce, Jr. on Apr. 7, 1990 in Mt. Pleasant, Mr. Pierce died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at their home in Lockridge.

Mrs. Pierce was a Regional Training Manager for Hardee’s in Centerville and Fairfield. She had also worked at the front desk of the Tolson Community Action Center in Mt. Pleasant. She enjoyed reading and time with her family.

Survivors include a son and his fiancée, Joshua Pierce and Emily Roth of Lockridge; her mother, Sheryl Cook of Fairfield; brothers and sisters – Heather (Supra) Gajapur of Jacksonville, FL, Bill (Deb) Kruse of Fairfield, Heidi (Jeremy) Corbin of Lockridge, Lenn (Rhonda) Kruse of Keosauqua and Sharon Cook of Salem, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Her husband and an infant brother, Michael Kruse, precede Kim in death.