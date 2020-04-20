Kim A. “Butch” Bittle

Kim A. “Butch” Bittle, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to his wishes, Butch’s body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details of the celebration will be forthcoming at a later date. Cards and memorial gifts, designated to the family, may be mailed to Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 656, Mt. Pleasant, IA, 52641.

Born April 17, 1954, Kim Allen was the son of Maynard G. and Shirley Francis (Walters) Bittle. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for two years. On June 30, 1998, Butch married Melissa Jane Waier in Burlington, IA.

Known throughout southeast Iowa as a chef, Butch began his career at the Iris Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant. He continued using his skills at Burlington Golf and Country Club and Bridgeport Pub in Naples, FL. He then was owner and chef at The Brownstone in Mt. Pleasant and ended his culinary career, continuing his love of cooking, at Butch’s River Rock Café.

Family was Butch’s highest priority, and he devoted his life to supporting his daughters in their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa of Mt. Pleasant, IA; four children, Madison Bittle, Grace Bittle, Francis Bittle and Ava Bittle all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; two brothers, Christopher (Gale) Bittle of Memphis, MO, and Andrew (Julie) Bittle of Des Moines, IA; along with a nephew and two nieces.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents.