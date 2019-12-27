KILJ News Year in Review: Quarter Two

Weather was a major headliner during the second quarter especially at the end of May. The afternoon of May 27, Memorial Day, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather service for parts of Henry, Van Buren, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Henry County Sheriff’s office reported possible tornadoes near Keosauqua, Milton and Farmington headed towards Hillsboro and Salem. There were no confirmed reports of a tornado touching down in or near Salem. But a tornado did touch down on the south edge of Houghton in Lee County. Lee County Emergency Manager Steve Cirinna said the only damage sustained in Lee County by that twister was a barn that was destroyed. In Van Buren County an unconfirmed tornado destroyed a home on Jersey Ave near Highway 2. A hunting cabin was also destroyed. Fortunately, no one was hurt. One warning for South Central Henry County and Southeast Van Buren was cancelled by 2 pm that afternoon but another was immediately issued for Lee and Des Moines County where the National Weather Service reported a tornado on the ground near Burlington. The National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown near Spring Grove south of Burlington.

Snow, ice and rain during the first quarter of 2019 created problems during the second quarter as the ground became saturated. May 22 The Skunk River was out of its banks completely submerging a couple of roads in Henry County. The Henry/Jefferson Avenue just south of Merrimac Road was completely under as of 3:30AM. And 253rd Street from Oakland Mills east to Skunk River Road was under as well. By the end of May the ground couldn’t take anymore. Mt. Pleasant Public Works crews tried to deal with too much water as continuous rain overwhelmed the city system causing streets, homes and business to flood. There wasn’t much the city could do but wait for the rain to stop. Mt. Pleasant police were busy that night responding to calls of motorists stranded in water due to the flooded streets. And many residents who never before had water in their homes were dealing with minor to major water damage. Out in the county the Henry County Road Department crews were putting up signs and barricades and asking the public to not travel where water was over the road. They were also waiting for the rain to stop and daylight to arrive before the damage could be assessed.

At the same time Mt. Pleasant Utilities’ crews had to deal with a major water main break between the Correctional Facility and Linden Heights. But the constant rain hampered their work. Valves had to be shut down so residents in the area were without water.

But the rains finally stopped and the Henry County jail project and Mount Pleasant street reconstruction picked up speed as the weather improved. The long awaited reconstruction of South Jefferson Street started mid-May. The work would continue into the late fall. Streets in the Mount Pleasant downtown also remained under re-construction during the second quarter.

Following news of an unstable financial situation Iowa Wesleyan University began the search for a partnership as part of its Alternative Futures Project. Officials from St. Leo, a university near Tampa Florida came to campus to meet the IW community and share their vision. May 28, 2019 the Iowa Wesleyan University Board of Trustees selected Christine Plunkett as President, effective August 1, when current President Steven Titus would retire. Plunkett served as Vice President for Finance and Treasurer of the University beginning in 2015.

In 2009 Iowa Wesleyan graduate Blake Rydell opened an employment agency during a recession but she stuck it out and become the only manager to buy a branch office. 10 years later Team Staffing is still matching up employers and prospective employees. And this spring was named the local Small Business of the Year. The Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance celebrated the annual Small Business week with this annual award presentation concluding a week of highlighting five nominees.

The Area Chamber Alliance presented another special award this past spring. The Mount Pleasant School district and the City received the quarterly Community Pride Award. For improvements made jointly to the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. The city was able to apply for and receive a DNR water restoration grant for $500,000. The other half of the nearly one million dollar project was split between the City of Mount and the Mount Pleasant Community School District. The project was part of the city’s overall water quality improvement efforts and to improve drainage in the area but for the school district it also meant a much improved parking lot. The district and the city worked together on the new lighting along Mapleleaf Drive plus there is new fencing and a new walkway from the entrance gate to the concession stand.