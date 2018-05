KILJ Weather Data

The Month of April ended up a cooler and dryer month than normal. The average high temperature was 55 degrees with the warmest day being April 13th when we hit 75 degrees, the normal high average temp for April is 62 . The average low was 33 degrees with the coolest temperature being recorded April 2nd at 14 degrees, the average low for the 4th month is 40 degrees. April was dry with only a quarter inch of water, the average is 3.25”.