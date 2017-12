KILJ Weather Data

The Month of November was a normal for high temperatures and below normal for low temps, moisture was close to an inch and a half below normal. The average high was 49 degrees which is normal, the warmest reading was 72 degrees on the 25th. The average low was 25 degrees, normal is 31 degrees, the coolest reading was 15 degrees on the 22nd. Precipitation in November totaled 1.17 inches, the average is 2.65 inches.