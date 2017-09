KILJ Weather Data

AUGUST 2017 WAS COOLER AND DRYER THAN NORMAL. AND HELPED THE OLD THRESHERS REUNION OPEN TO PERFECT CONDITIONS….THE AVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATURE WAS 82 DEGREES, AVERAGE IS 83 DEGREES, THE WARMEST DAY WAS 88 DEGREES ON AUGUST 11TH. THE AVERAGE LOW WAS 56 DEGREES, AVERAGE IS 62 DEGREES. OUR COOLEST LOW WAS 50 DEGREES ON AUGUST 5TH THRU 7TH. THE 8TH MONTH WAS ANOTHER DRY MONTH, WITH 1.45 INCHES OF RAIN, WELL BELOW THE AVERAGE OF 4.25 INCHES.