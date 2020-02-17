KILJ Tournament Trail Coverage Schedule

KILJ Tournament Trail Coverage ScheduleWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 17, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
The KILJ Tournament Trail kicks off in full swing this week with several area schools beginning their playoff push and State Wrestling beginning on Thursday.
Here’s a look at our weekly schedule:
Tonight: 2A Boys’ Basketball First Round – Danville vs. Central Lee (6:30 p.m.) and Mediapolis vs. West Liberty (8:00 p.m.) on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.
Tuesday: 2A Girls’ Basketball Second Round – Danville vs. Mediapolis (7:00 p.m.) on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.
Wednesday: 4A Girls’ Basketball First Round – Mount Pleasant vs. Fort Madison (7:00 p.m.)
Thursday: State Wrestling Day 1 Coverage (9:00 a.m.; 1:30 p.m.; 6:00 p.m.) and 1A Boys’ Basketball Second Round – WACO vs. Columbus or Winfield-Mount Union (7:00 p.m.)
Friday: State Wrestling Day 2 Coverage (9:00 a.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.) and 2A Girls’ Third Round (matchup TBD, 7:00 p.m.) on KILJ-FM and kilj.com
Saturday: State Wrestling Coverage from Des Moines for Consolation Semifinals and Finals (10:00 a.m.) and State Finals (6:00 p.m.)