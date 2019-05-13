KILJ State Track Qualifiers and Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The 2019 State Track and Field Championships are set to begin this Thursday from that state’s capitol in Des Moines.

Here is the full list of KILJ athletes competing and when, this week:

2019 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships

Thursday:

9:00 a.m. — Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Williamson, Kenna Lamm, Keomanivong, Karsyn Lamm (16th)

9:00 a.m. — Girls Discus: Alyssa Striegel (16th)

9:00 a.m. — Boys High Jump: Sam Beatty (4th)

9:40 a.m. — Girls 3000m Run: Abby Ryon (2nd)

10:10 a.m. — Boys 3200m Run: Cody Mertens (3rd)

11:20 a.m. — Girls 4x800m Relay: Carthey, Dascher, Ryon, Jennings (24th)

11:30 a.m. — Boys Discus: Zach Beason (6th)

12:10 a.m. — Boys 4x800m Relay: Moyle, Bender, Brooks, Stukkerjurgen (9th)

2:00 p.m. — 1A Girls Shotput: Anna Hudson (Winfield, 16th)

2:00 p.m. — Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Truong, Shull, Peterson, Lamm (6th)

2:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Drew Kissell, Nik Coble, Elijah McGohan, Colton Horak (WACO, 19th)

3:20 p.m. — 1A Girls 3000m Run: Lexi Brown (New London, 6th)

4:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 200m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 2nd) Juanito Piper (Winfield, 9th), Keontae Luckett (New London, 11th)

6:45 p.m. — 1A Boys 100m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 3rd)

Friday:

9:00 a.m. — Girls Distance Med Relay: Avery Sutter, Lyndi Vantiger, Maggie Cristoforo, Jennings

9:00 a.m. — Girls Shotput: Lexi Magnani (2nd), Jadan Brumbaugh (14th)

9:00 a.m. — Boys Long Jump: Rylan Seberg (6th)

11:30 a.m. — Boys Shotput: Riley McQuiggin (17th), Henry Lutovsky (20th)

11:30 a.m. — Girls Long Jump: Lyndi Vantiger (7th)

10:00 a.m. — 110m Hurdles: Chase Lamm (4th)

10:10 a.m. — 100m Hurdles: Karsyn Lamm (23rd)

11:40 a.m. — 400m Hurdles: Maggie Cristoforo (4th)

12:05 p.m. — Distance Med Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Stukkerjurgen (14th)

1:10 p.m. — 4x100m Relay: Truong, Lamm, Seberg, Johnson (10th)

2:00 p.m. — 1A Boys High Jump: Darius Whaley (New London, 13th); Talon Newton (Winfield, 15th)

2:15 p.m. —- 4x400m Relay: Shull, Beatty, Bender, Stukkerjurgen (23rd)

4:00 p.m. — 1A 4x200m Relay: Brody Barton, Dane Sweezer, Brandon Snowden, Juanito Piper (Winfield, 2nd); Demontae Watkins, Keo Luckett, Jordan Johnson, Darius Whaley (New London, 11th)

5:00 p.m. — 1A Boys 400m Hurdles: Colton Horak (WACO, 13th)

5:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Distance Med Relay: Keo Luckett, Darius Whaley, Mason Porter, Curry Jacobs (New London, 21st)

6:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 4x100m Relay: Christian Gerot, Juanito Piper, Brody Barton, Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 8th)

Saturday:

11:10 a.m. — 800m Run: Jacob Stukkerjurgen (13th)

2:15 p.m. — 1600m Run: Cody Mertens (3rd), Dalton Moyle (23rd)

2:45 p.m. — Girls 1500m Run: Abby Ryon (1st); 1A Girls 1500m Run: Lexi Brown (New London, 11th)