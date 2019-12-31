KILJ Sports Year in Review: Quarter Four

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

October:

We talked about her some yesterday, but the accolades piled up for Iowa Wesleyan volleyball star Jenna Murphy (JR/Pella, IA) as the September Student-Athlete of the Month. Murphy has had an incredible start to the IW volleyball season.

Murphy ranked 2nd in the SLIAC for both digs per set and aces per set, averaging 5.34 digs and 0.59 aces.

Murphy currently ranked 3rd in the SLIAC for overall digs in October. Accumulating 326 digs in 17 matches.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers participated in a dual against Southeastern Community College at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club to end their fall season.

The Tigers were triumphant with a team score of 395.

Michal Wohlleber (FR/Mount Pleasant, IA) had the best round out of all participants with a score of 91. Claire Hanson (SO/Elgin, IA) and Maddie Calease (JR/Dallas Center, IA) tied with a score of 99, while Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) shot a 106.

That concluded the fall season for the Tigers.

At the end of the night, both teams combined for well over 1,000 yards of offense — 1,106, to be exact — and 63 first downs, but it was the Washington Demons with the final knockout punch, fittingly by star quarterback Luke Turner to hold off the Mount Pleasant Panthers, 64-61 in KILJ’s Game of the Year.

The loss for Mount Pleasant ended their season at 6-3, 17th in RPI, and will miss out on the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

Washington qualified for the post-season and finished 13th in RPI.

Congratulations on a great year to head coach Shawn Striegel and the rest of the Panther football staff.

November:

The Don Bosco Dons jumped out a 30-6 first quarter lead and never looked back defeating defending state champion New London, 72-12 in Gilbertville on November 1st.

New London answered a quick five-play opening series touchdown drive by Don Bosco on the ensuing kick-off when senior tailback Shea Summerfield returned it 75-yards to make the score 8-6.

It was the closest New London would get the remainder of the night.

New London finished their season 7-3.

Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon placed 7th at the 2019 State Cross Country meet on Saturday, earning her a spot on the podium.

Ryon raced 18:55.3 to place 7th overall.

Despite winning the SLIAC regular season by going undefeated in conference play and — theoretically — earning the #1 seed in the conference tournament, the Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team was deemed ineligible for the 2019 SLIAC Men’s Soccer Tournament, conference officials announced in November.

In a statement made by Iowa Wesleyan that month, the Tigers breached what is considered the “Sportsmanship Rule” which disqualifies institutions from post-season play if they accumulate too many yellow cards in a season.

The Tigers were over the threshold by five yellows, per Wesleyan officials.

Iowa Wesleyan administration did attempt an appeal of the ruling but were denied.

New London grabbed the first olive defeating Holy Trinity in a back-and-forth set one affair.

After that, however, it was all Holy Trinity.

The Crusaders took games two, three and four 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 to clinch their 10th straight trip to the State Tournament in a 1A Region Final at Fort Madison High School.

Junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis led the charge offensively — and she was incredible — with 26 kills on 61 attack attempts.

Kassi Randolph and Avery Hopper each had 14 kills, while freshman Brooke Mueller had 12, including the match deciding effort in the fourth set.

The do-it-all Randolph also had a team-high 34 assists, while Bailey Hellweg chipped in with 24.

Libero Maria Rauenbuehler had 29 digs to pace the Crusader defense.

The Crusaders were awarded the #7 seed in the state volleyball tournament.

After four seasons as the leader of the Tiger Football team, Head Coach Michael Richtman stepped down from his position at the conclusion of the season.

Iowa Wesleyan will immediately began the search to find a new head football coach for the 2020-2021 season — which we’ll get to in December.

Coach Richtman served in multiple capacities at Iowa Wesleyan and was — and still is a valuable asset to the Mount Pleasant Community.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference released the All-Conference teams today for the 2019 football season. IW’s very own, Jaheem Hampton (FR/Whigham, GA), was selected as 2nd Team All-Conference Defense.

In the 10 games of the season, Hampton was able to record 26 tackles, 19 of which were solo. Hampton also made 2 interceptions, broke up 8 passes, and made 1 block.

Seeded #7 overall in the Class 1A field, the Crusaders dominated from the outset — despite slipping in set three — to a 3-1 quarterfinal upset over second-seeded Council Bluff-St. Albert, in November at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis finished with a match-high 22 kills on a robust 49 attack attempts to lead the Crusaders back to their fourth straight Class 1A State Semifinal where they would eventually fall to Wapsie Valley.

December:

Iowa Wesleyan named Coach MD Daniels as the new head football coach in December.

Daniels is the 50th coach to take over the Tiger program in Iowa Wesleyan’s 129-year history of playing football.

Daniels served as the Defensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator for Wesleyan in the 2019 season.

Coach Daniels came to the Tigers after spending the 2018 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas.

Before Daniels’ high school career, he spent five years at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.

While hosting wrestling legend Dan Gable on campus, Iowa Wesleyan University announced a $250,000 gift from Mark and Sandy Willis.

Mark is a 1970 graduate of Iowa Wesleyan and a 2017 inductee into the Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame. The gift will be used toward a building remodel to create a state-of-the-art wrestling training center.

The building, located at 205 E. Taft Street, was donated to Iowa Wesleyan in 2007 by the Randy and Karly Beavers Family.

It will be named the ‘Willis Wrestling Facility’ and will house a training area, locker rooms, a weight room, and other wrestling specific amenities.

It will also house offices and a film room for the wrestling program and other athletic staff.

A pair of Mount Pleasant senior football players have announced their college plans.

Offensive and defensive lineman Keegan Kohorst took to social media to announce his intentions to play college football at Saint Ambrose University in the Quad Cities.

Kohorst was second on the team in tackles with 46.5, he also recorded four tackles for loss and three sacks.

He’s expected to play defense for the Fighting Bees.

Saint Ambrose finished this season with a record of 4-5.

Meanwhile, Panther quarterback Brody Bender announced yesterday via social media that he will be attending Central College in Pella, Iowa, next year.

Bender torched southeast Iowa this past season to the tune of 21 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards.

Those marks were good enough for 7th and 12th in 3A respectively.

Bender will join a Central team that went to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, before bowing out to #3 Wheaton.

They finished this year 10-2, with an American Rivers Conference title, as well.