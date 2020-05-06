KILJ Primary Forum Programs Moved to May 13 & 14

Due to the increased interest in early voting KILJ has decided to move up the dates for our forum programs featuring the Senate and Supervisor Republican candidates in the June 2 primary. May 13 Paul Dennison and I will be talking with the two Republican candidates in the Senate District 42 race. Nancy Amos of Mount Pleasant and Jeff Reichman are each seeking the nomination for the Senate District 42 race against incumbent Democrat Rich Taylor. May 14 candidates for the Republican nomination in the Supervisor race will join us…incumbent Greg Moeller, Debra Savage, Chad White and Kat Zeghlen. Blaire Barton is not available but we will hear from him at another time. Each forum begins at 5:30 pm on KILJ FM and kilj.com. Join me, Paul Dennison and Two Rivers Bank as we learn more about these primary candidates May 13 and May 14 at 5:30 pm on KILJ.