KILJ March Weather Data

The month of March came in like a lamb and left like a lion in 2017. The average high temperature was 50 degrees which is just one degree above average. The average low was 28 degrees that was about two degrees below normal. The warmest day of the month was 70 degrees on March 1st and the coldest reading was 12 degrees on March 4th. Precipitation for the month was 3.31 inches which was 8 tenths of an inch above average, we also had two inches of snow.