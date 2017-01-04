KILJ AREA RANKED WRESTLERS

KILJ AREA RANKED WRESTLERSWritten by John Kuhens on January 4, 2017
AREA RANKED WRESTLERS AS OF 1/3/17
CLASS 1A
113-#2 Devon Meeker Wapello Sr
#3 Samuel Loyd New London Jr
120-#10 Drayven Fenton Mediapolis Fr
152-#2 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis Jr
#6 Reno Chiri New London Sr
160-#4 Rogan Pforts Wapello Sr
285-#7 Cody Crawford WACO Jr
CLASS 2A
106-#6 Walker Ikerd Washington So
# 8 Jarod Kadel Columbus Community So
126-#7 Kyle Anderson Washington Sr
132-#4 Brant O’Shea Keokuk Sr
152-#4 Trey Van Weelden Washington Sr
160-#6 Tristin Westphal-Edwards Washington So
170-#3 Tucker Morrison Columbus Community Sr
195-#3 Michael Fritz Fairfield Sr
#5 Karlton Skubal Washington Sr
CLASS 3A
138-#3 Harlan Steffensmeier Fort Madison Jr
145-#6 Preston Terry Burlington So
182-#3 Spencer Sherwood Burlington Sr
195-#8 Mason Hartman Burlington Jr