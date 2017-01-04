KILJ AREA RANKED WRESTLERS

Written by John Kuhens on January 4, 2017

AREA RANKED WRESTLERS AS OF 1/3/17

CLASS 1A

113-#2 Devon Meeker            Wapello           Sr

#3            Samuel Loyd    New London    Jr

120-#10 Drayven Fenton        Mediapolis      Fr

152-#2 Brennan Swafford       Mediapolis      Jr

#6            Reno Chiri       New London    Sr

160-#4 Rogan Pforts   Wapello           Sr

285-#7 Cody Crawford            WACO Jr

CLASS 2A

106-#6 Walker Ikerd   Washington     So

# 8            Jarod Kadel     Columbus Community  So

126-#7 Kyle Anderson Washington     Sr

132-#4 Brant O’Shea   Keokuk     Sr

152-#4 Trey Van Weelden      Washington     Sr

160-#6 Tristin Westphal-Edwards       Washington     So

170-#3 Tucker Morrison         Columbus Community    Sr

195-#3 Michael Fritz   Fairfield           Sr

#5            Karlton Skubal Washington     Sr

CLASS 3A

138-#3 Harlan Steffensmeier Fort Madison   Jr

145-#6 Preston Terry  Burlington       So

182-#3 Spencer Sherwood      Burlington       Sr

195-#8 Mason Hartman          Burlington       Jr