KILJ Announces Summer Broadcast Schedule

Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 2, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — With summer sports starting up statewide June 15th, KILJ will air 10 games over the course of 24 days during the baseball and softball regular season.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

  • Monday, June 15th — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Fort Madison — 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 18th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m.  and 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.
  • Monday June 29th —- Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Burlington — 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 1st — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Marion — 7:00 p.m.
  • Monday, July 6th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 7th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 9th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Knoxville — 5:30 p.m.

Of course start times are approximate.

We look forward to bringing live sports back to the KILJ-FM airwaves!