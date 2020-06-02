KILJ Announces Summer Broadcast Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — With summer sports starting up statewide June 15th, KILJ will air 10 games over the course of 24 days during the baseball and softball regular season.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Monday, June 15 th — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Fort Madison — 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.

Monday June 29 th —- Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Burlington — 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 st — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Marion — 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 6 th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 9th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Knoxville — 5:30 p.m.

Of course start times are approximate.

We look forward to bringing live sports back to the KILJ-FM airwaves!