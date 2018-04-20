Kidtek U Accepting Scholarship Applications

– Southeastern Community College is now accepting scholarship applications for the school’s popular program, Kidtek U.

Kidtek U takes place from June through July and offers over 30 topics at nine locations across the region. The camps are hands-on and most are STEM-based.

This year’s lineup includes camps that focus on robotics, electronics, digital storytelling, creative writing, music and theater, languages, LEGO engineering, Minecraft programming, welding, and cooking.

Full and partial scholarships are available for families that meet certain requirements.

“We want to take away as many barriers as we can,” Kidtek Coordinator Kelly Pricket states. “Every child should have the opportunity to attend.”

Applications will be reviewed every two weeks until money awarded has been redeemed by recipients.

“The kids have a great time,” Pricket said. “They don’t even realize they’re learning.”

Individual camps cost $179. Online registration begins May 1.

Scholarship underwriters include Alliant Energy, Burlington Lions Club, Lee County Economic Development, Hearth & Home Technologies, Roquette, and the SCC Foundation.

To apply for scholarships and learn more about Kidtek, visit kidteku.com